BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,514 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.4% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after buying an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,047,310,000 after buying an additional 261,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after buying an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221,255 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,430,810,000 after buying an additional 150,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,323,746,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $480.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $212.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $515.86. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

