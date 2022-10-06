Boiron (OTCMKTS:BOIRF) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Boiron SA (OTCMKTS:BOIRF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.37 and last traded at $43.37. Approximately 109 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Boiron from €51.00 ($52.04) to €53.00 ($54.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Get Boiron alerts:

Boiron Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.40.

About Boiron

Boiron SA manufactures and sells homeopathic medicines in France, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers non-proprietary, proprietary, branded homeopathic medicines. Its branded homeopathic medicines include Oscillococcinum to treat influenza symptoms, such as fever, chills, headaches, and aches; Stodal and Stodaline for treating coughs; Arnigel for adjunctive local treatment of benign trauma in the absence of open wounds; Camilia for the treatment of teething problems for babies; and Sédatif PC to treat anxiety and emotional, and minor sleep disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.