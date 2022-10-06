Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Acquires New Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 445,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,847,000 after buying an additional 27,347 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $631,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.91. The stock had a trading volume of 60,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,050. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.98. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.71 and a twelve month high of $64.15.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP)
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
- Don’t Chase American Virtual Cloud Technologies Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.