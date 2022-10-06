Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Acquires New Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 445,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,847,000 after buying an additional 27,347 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $631,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.91. The stock had a trading volume of 60,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,050. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.98. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.71 and a twelve month high of $64.15.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.