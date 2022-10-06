Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Acquires Shares of 11,025 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FJUN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 241.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 244,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 172,608 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter worth about $5,293,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter worth about $1,363,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth about $864,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth about $717,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FJUN traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,405. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.15. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 12 month low of $34.03 and a 12 month high of $38.24.

