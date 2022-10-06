Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Decreases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.7% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 67,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 17,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 79,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 46,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $2.44 on Thursday, hitting $79.33. The company had a trading volume of 215,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,031,432. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $155.87 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.70.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

