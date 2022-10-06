Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $272,000 Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,558 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.90. The stock had a trading volume of 45,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,014. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $74.22 and a 12 month high of $102.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.53.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

