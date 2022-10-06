Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Invests $1.14 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 550,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,290,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,694,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,291,000 after purchasing an additional 146,870 shares during the period. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

EFA stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,056,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,239,178. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $55.22 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

