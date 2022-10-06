Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,260 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000.

VHT stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.37. 3,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,407. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.52.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

