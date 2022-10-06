Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VDE. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VDE traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.42. 214,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,942. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $130.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.08.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

