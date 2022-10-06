Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fullen Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 60,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.25. 3,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,778. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.06. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.38 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.