BOX (NYSE:BOX) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOX. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on BOX in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on BOX in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.78.
BOX Price Performance
NYSE:BOX opened at $28.02 on Monday. BOX has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.77 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.73.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $396,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,382,137 shares in the company, valued at $42,141,357.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,089,400 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in BOX by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BOX by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BOX Company Profile
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
