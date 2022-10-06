BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 525 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 525 ($6.34) price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 205.23% from the stock’s previous close.

BP.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 500 ($6.04) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 472 ($5.70) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 550 ($6.65) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 490 ($5.92) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares alerts:

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.04) on Thursday, hitting GBX 172 ($2.08). 174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,758. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 176.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 175.47. The stock has a market cap of £34.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.41. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 52-week low of GBX 166 ($2.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 194.90 ($2.36).

About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.