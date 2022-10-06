Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8,104.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,743 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,478 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 2.4% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,400,882,000 after buying an additional 662,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,180,110,000 after buying an additional 553,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,894,686,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,293,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,115,941,000 after buying an additional 79,485 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $90.34 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.71.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their target price on NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.04.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

