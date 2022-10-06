Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 673 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,769 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines accounts for 0.5% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,933 shares of the airline’s stock worth $328,062,000 after purchasing an additional 69,278 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock worth $222,347,000 after purchasing an additional 104,191 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,317,071 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,717,000 after purchasing an additional 40,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,289 shares of the airline’s stock worth $131,047,000 after purchasing an additional 84,212 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LUV. Cowen lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.17.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE LUV opened at $32.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average of $40.28. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $54.98. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.