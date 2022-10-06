Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,448,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 272,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 59,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $199,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $17.43 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $21.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43.

