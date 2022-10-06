Braintrust (BTRST) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.77 Million

Braintrust (BTRST) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. Braintrust has a market cap of $174.91 million and $2.77 million worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Braintrust has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One Braintrust token can now be purchased for approximately $2.18 or 0.00010754 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003242 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00145423 BTC.

About Braintrust

Braintrust’s launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust (BTRST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Braintrust has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 122,191,029 in circulation. The last known price of Braintrust is 2.17321887 USD and is down -2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $2,942,775.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.braintrust.com.”

