Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Director Purchases $32,301.00 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) Director Douglas A. Pepper acquired 925 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $32,301.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,036,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,181,450.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Braze Stock Performance

Braze stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average is $39.54. Braze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $98.78.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.16 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Braze during the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Braze during the second quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Braze by 215.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after acquiring an additional 267,238 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Braze by 54.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 847,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,700,000 after acquiring an additional 298,790 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Braze during the second quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRZE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

