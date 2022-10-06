Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €65.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been given a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($87.76) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Baader Bank set a €102.00 ($104.08) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($89.80) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Brenntag Price Performance

BNR stock traded down €1.02 ($1.04) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €64.78 ($66.10). The stock had a trading volume of 270,011 shares. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($43.94) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($57.40). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €66.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €68.41.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

