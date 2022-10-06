Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) Insider Acquires A$10,568.81 in Stock

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW – Get Rating) insider Lindsay Partridge purchased 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$21.57 ($15.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,568.81 ($7,390.78).

Brickworks Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.92.

About Brickworks

Brickworks Limited manufactures, sells, and distributes building products for the residential and commercial markets in Australia and North America. It operates through Building Products Australia, Building Products North America, Property, and Investments segments. The company's building products comprise clay bricks and pavers, cement, masonry blocks, retaining wall systems, engineered and stone pavers, precast walling and flooring panels, concrete and terracotta roof tiles, terracotta façades systems, floor tiles, timber battens, and fiber cement walling panels and roof battens.

