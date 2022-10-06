Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Purchased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Brighthouse Financial worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,640,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,396,000 after purchasing an additional 400,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,354,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,616,000 after acquiring an additional 94,816 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,894,000 after acquiring an additional 317,322 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,502.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 863,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,595,000 after acquiring an additional 809,362 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 681,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

Shares of BHF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.17. 5,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,822. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.46. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

