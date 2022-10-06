Bristlecone Advisors LLC Acquires 1,644 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.2% during the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IIPR. TheStreet lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.60.

Insider Activity at Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.22 per share, with a total value of $94,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 212,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,659.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $92.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 55.21, a current ratio of 55.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.56. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.47 and a twelve month high of $288.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.89.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.44). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.07% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.73%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.