Bristlecone Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,334 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

NYSE KMB opened at $114.58 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $111.90 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.91.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

