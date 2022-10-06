Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KOF. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 11,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.7% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 140,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

KOF opened at $61.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $65.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.66. The stock has a market cap of $103.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.75.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 7.97%. Analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.