Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $804,000 Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 28,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,326,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.4% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 188.1% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $371.17 on Thursday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $407.20 and a 200 day moving average of $341.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.68.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.33.

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total value of $20,238,396.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,047.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,040.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total transaction of $20,238,396.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,527 shares of company stock valued at $28,901,058 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

