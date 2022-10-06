Bristlecone Advisors LLC Invests $369,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,853 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in Stryker by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.86.

Stryker stock opened at $216.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.92. The stock has a market cap of $81.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

