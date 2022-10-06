Bristlecone Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 577,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 242,475 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 431,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 15.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Stone Minerals

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $409,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,273,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,254,666.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $409,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,273,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,254,666.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,168,012 shares in the company, valued at $32,303,378.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,114,500. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on BSM. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

BSM opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $17.36.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 60.34% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The firm had revenue of $180.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.37%.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.