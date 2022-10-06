Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 1,210 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 367.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 63,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 50,290 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 687.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 52,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $54.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.62. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.20 and a fifty-two week high of $62.43.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

