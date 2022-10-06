Bristlecone Advisors LLC Takes $255,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,567 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,467 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 18,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 262,088 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $65.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.69.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.14%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

