Brokerages Set DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) PT at $1,500.00

Shares of DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,497.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on DSDVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DSV A/S from 1,470.00 to 1,460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DSV A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DSV A/S from 1,430.00 to 1,265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DSV A/S from 1,735.00 to 1,765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get DSV A/S alerts:

DSV A/S Price Performance

Shares of DSV A/S stock opened at $61.21 on Thursday. DSV A/S has a twelve month low of $56.02 and a twelve month high of $122.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.