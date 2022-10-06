Brokerages Set Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) PT at $14.50

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Bank of America upgraded Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ellen Desanctis acquired 10,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $119,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $119,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Plains GP

Plains GP Trading Up 0.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 18,812 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 21,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 91,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 20,396 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 407.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at $793,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGP opened at $11.95 on Thursday. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $16.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Plains GP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

