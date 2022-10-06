Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 97,693 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,779,915 shares.The stock last traded at $3.96 and had previously closed at $4.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 48.97% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $689.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299,168 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,733,000 after buying an additional 2,374,631 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,273,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,428,000 after buying an additional 47,747 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 8,592,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,010,000 after buying an additional 3,213,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 6,273,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

About Brookdale Senior Living

(Get Rating)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.