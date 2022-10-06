Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:RA)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:RA opened at $17.96 on Thursday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RA. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the period.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

