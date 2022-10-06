Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,175,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,236 shares during the period. Brown & Brown accounts for about 0.6% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 2.19% of Brown & Brown worth $360,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRO. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 19.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

BRO stock opened at $63.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.98%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

