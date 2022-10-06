BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -. BRP also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.63-$8.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.92.

BRP Stock Down 3.4 %

DOOO stock traded down $2.24 on Thursday, reaching $64.01. 1,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,247. BRP has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $95.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.65.

BRP Cuts Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.26. BRP had a negative return on equity of 526.63% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. BRP’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.39%.

Institutional Trading of BRP

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of BRP during the first quarter valued at $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in BRP in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BRP by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in BRP by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in BRP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

See Also

