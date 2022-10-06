BTIG Research Trims SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Target Price to $15.00

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at BTIG Research from $40.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 488.24% from the stock’s previous close.
SQZ Biotechnologies Price Performance
NYSE SQZ opened at $2.55 on Thursday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $74.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38.
SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 million. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 68.89% and a negative net margin of 334.41%. On average, research analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile
SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.
