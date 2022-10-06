Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bumble from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bumble from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bumble in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bumble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.27. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -608.10 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $60.50.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $220.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Bumble by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Bumble by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Bumble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bumble by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,361,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,463,000 after buying an additional 521,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bumble by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 202,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after buying an additional 50,392 shares during the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

