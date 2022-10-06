Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) PT Lowered to $16.00

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 221.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Dawson James dropped their target price on Byrna Technologies from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Byrna Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Byrna Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BYRN stock opened at $4.98 on Thursday. Byrna Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11.

Insider Activity at Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies ( NASDAQ:BYRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Wager acquired 10,000 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $77,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $155,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Bryan Ganz bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,478,476.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Wager bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $77,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $155,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Byrna Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYRN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 90,375 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 775.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 548,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 485,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $2,310,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,537,000. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

