Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.63.

CPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $31.23 and a 1-year high of $66.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.67.

Institutional Trading of Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $913.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.84 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 28.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

