Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Price Target to C$11.50

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

UUUU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Energy Fuels to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Fuels from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.42.

Shares of UUUU opened at $6.89 on Monday. Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $11.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.59 and a beta of 1.70.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 81.08%. The company had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 15,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $139,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,579.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 35.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

