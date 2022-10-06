CanaryX (CNYX) Price Tops $0.0016

CanaryX (CNYX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. CanaryX has a market cap of $1.03 million and $980,625.00 worth of CanaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CanaryX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CanaryX has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,062.30 or 1.00044767 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002366 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00051968 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009974 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00063983 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021920 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004899 BTC.

CanaryX Token Profile

CanaryX (CRYPTO:CNYX) is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2022. CanaryX’s total supply is 626,304,660 tokens. CanaryX’s official website is canaryx.xyz. CanaryX’s official Twitter account is @canaryxtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CanaryX

According to CryptoCompare, “CanaryX (CNYX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Songbird Network platform. CanaryX has a current supply of 626,304,660 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CanaryX is 0.00174077 USD and is down -4.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $958,006.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://canaryx.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CanaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

