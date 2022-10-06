Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 4.7% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.85. 2,292,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,239,178. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.57. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $55.22 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.