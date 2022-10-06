Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.68 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEMG stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.92. 947,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,416,143. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.79 and a fifty-two week high of $64.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.06.

