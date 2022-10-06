Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Has $64,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 45,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MS. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MS traded down $1.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.29. 456,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,520,134. The company has a market cap of $139.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.58. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

