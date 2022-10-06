Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 148 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.4% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,776,000 after acquiring an additional 229,967 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,867 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,881,000 after acquiring an additional 254,262 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,941,000 after acquiring an additional 143,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,943,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,557,000 after acquiring an additional 239,441 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VTV traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.73. The company had a trading volume of 103,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,717. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.27 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.53.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

