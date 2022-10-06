Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Sells 19,526 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,526 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 74,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 41,755 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 146,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 16,372 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 105,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

RWX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.17. 9,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,851. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.74. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $37.37.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

