Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Sells 507 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. American Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,914.0% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.72. The company had a trading volume of 17,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,100. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $95.62 and a one year high of $124.28.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.