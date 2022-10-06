Capital Performance Advisors LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,575,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,029 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 22.6% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Capital Performance Advisors LLP owned about 0.27% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $36,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 124,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 69,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 22,257 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 49,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,850,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after buying an additional 43,808 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.54. 13,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,767. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.07. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $29.33.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.