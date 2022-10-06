Capital Performance Advisors LLP Has $617,000 Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truadvice LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.08. The stock had a trading volume of 521,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,344. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $66.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.42.

