Capital Performance Advisors LLP Takes $85,000 Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBLU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 53.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 20.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 2,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBLU traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.97. 86,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,920,070. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.36). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on JBLU. Melius began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

