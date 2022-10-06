CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 2,928 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,283 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Merchants Corp grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 90,753 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 24,799 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,416 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

CTSH stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.75. 139,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,533,687. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $57.42 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTSH. Cowen downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

